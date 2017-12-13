Moore accuser: ‘Alabama is about to make some changes’

One of the women who has accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct said his stunning defeat on Tuesday means that positive changes are coming to the state.

"Roy Moore's loss means to me the fact that Alabama is about to make some changes, and I believe that it's going to be on the positive side of things," Beverly Young Nelson told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" on Wednesday.

"I'm very excited. I want to congratulate Doug Jones for his win. I'm just super excited. I could not even say more," she continued.

Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in 25 years, defeated Moore in the special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE (R), who now serves as attorney general.

Moore came under intense scrutiny during the campaign after a slew of allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate romantic and sexual relationships with teenagers while Moore was in his 30s.

Nelson said an entry Moore had written in her high school yearbook was evidence of his advances.

She credited the other women who came forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct with playing a role in his defeat.

"I feel like my story may have played a part in this, but I also believe that it was the other victims as well that also helped with all of this. I feel like it was just not me, it was all of us," Nelson said.