Scaramucci: Tuesday was a 'good day for America' because Bannon lost

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday that Doug Jones’s Senate win in Alabama is a “good day for America” because it was a blow to Stephen Bannon.

Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, campaigned for Jones’s GOP challenger, Roy Moore, who lost the race for the Senate seat after facing weeks of sexual misconduct allegations involving teenage girls.

“That was a good day for America yesterday in the sense that Bannon lost,” Scaramucci told Bloomberg News. “I don’t think it was a great day for the Republican Party either way.”

Jones is the first Alabama Democrat to be elected to the Senate in more than 25 years. The victory is a severe blow to Bannon and President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, who also backed Moore during the campaign.

Scaramucci’s rivalry with Bannon goes back to his brief White House stint. Days before becoming White House communications director, Scaramucci slammed Bannon, who was Trump's chief strategist at the time, and other Trump administration officials in a phone call with a New Yorker reporter.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci said during the July phone call. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f------ strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci told Bloomberg Wednesday that Moore’s defeat was a “tough loss” for Bannon, but that he is not likely to back down with his efforts to bring primary challengers to GOP incumbents who he views as hindrances to Trump’s agenda.

“Don’t underestimate Steve Bannon,” Scaramucci said. “He’s a warrior, and that’s one battle, there’s a bigger war.”