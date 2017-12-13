Bannon: DNC's ground game boosted Jones over Moore

The Democratic Party's ground game was the deciding factor in the election of Doug Jones to the Senate, former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon said Wednesday.

Speaking on "Breitbart News Daily" on SiriusXM, Bannon sought to explain the loss of Roy Moore, the Republican candidate in Alabama he endorsed and campaigned for.

Bannon said Moore was out-organized by Jones and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"I mean, one thing you gotta give a hats-off to. The DNC came in here, slipped in here underneath the radar and did an amazing job of organizing. What’s my favorite word? Ground game. Nice ground game," Bannon told Breitbart's editor-in-chief Alex Marlow.

"Hey. You gotta give the devil its due," he said.

Bannon actively supported Moore throughout the state's GOP primary against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.), who currently holds the seat and was endorsed in the primary race by President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) and a slew of other national Republican figures.

Bannon's support for Moore was unwavering after The Washington Post published allegations from multiple women who said Moore pursued them for sexual relationships when they were teenagers.

The former Trump aide chalked up Moore's loss Tuesday to his campaign being "outworked" by Democrats.

"I tell people every day — there’s no magic wand, you’re going to have to outwork people. If you get outworked, you’re going to lose. And, I gotta tell ya, their ability to get out votes, that’s what it comes down to," Bannon said.

Jones won Tuesday's election by just shy of 21,000 votes, about 1.5 percent of the vote. He is expected to be seated in the Senate next year.