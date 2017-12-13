Co-chair of Women for Trump: We’ve asked Moore to concede

Amy Kremer, the co-chairwoman of Women for Trump, said Wednesday that the group thinks it's time for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore to concede the Senate race to Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D).

“I honestly have no idea. I haven’t talked to him or anyone with the campaign,” told CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” when asked why Moore has not conceded defeat.

“And earlier today, we called on him to concede the race. We think it’s time to put this behind us and move on. I think that everyone else has and the people of Alabama and the rest of the country are ready to do so,” Kremer said.

Jones, who emerged victorious in the Alabama special election, said Wednesday that he has yet to hear from Moore.

"I think that as most people, including the president, believe that the people of Alabama spoke,” Jones said in a news conference in Alabama.

Jones said he received a “very gracious” phone call from President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, who invited him to the White House and congratulated his campaign on the victory.