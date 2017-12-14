Holder redistricting group announces three new hires

The redistricting reform project headed by former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder Eric H. HolderFBI director defends agency after Trump attacks: It's an 'honor to represent you' FBI agents fire back at Trump: Saying we're not dedicated is 'simply false' Holder hits back at Trump: The FBI’s reputation is not in 'tatters' MORE on Wednesday announced three new senior staff hires as it prepares for a fight to redraw election maps in 2021.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) has hired Hayley Dierker, the former chief operating officer of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), as its chief of staff.

Marina Jenkins, formerly of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP, will serve as the group’s litigation director and will focus on community outreach.

The organization will initially concentrate on the upcoming 2018 elections, specifically on gubernatorial races and state legislative elections, before the districts are redrawn after the 2020 Census.

Former Obama administration official John Bisognano, who headed the Democratic Party’s efforts in New Hampshire for the 2016 election cycle, has been named the group’s director of campaigns and outreach.

“Following a successful 2017 in which we helped elect Ralph Northam to be Virginia’s first Democratic governor with veto power over redistricting since 1991, we are gearing up and excited for the important tasks in front of us in 2018 and beyond,” said executive director Kelly Ward, referring to Gov.-elect Ralph Northam (D-Va.).

“Hayley, Marina and John are crucial additions to the NDRC team, and we’re excited to welcome them on board as we continue to build our team and implement our comprehensive redistricting strategy,” she added.

Ward, another alum of the DCCC, also announced the promotion of José Morales from special projects director to the director of community engagement and projects.

The NDRC, founded in 2016, is a Democratic redistricting effort backed by former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE.

An affiliate of the NDRC is currently involved in redistricting lawsuits in multiple states, including Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia.