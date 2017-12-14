Jones to Moore: ‘It’s time to move on’

Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said early Thursday that his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, would “do well” to concede the election and “move on.”

“I understand the frustration a little bit. It is a close race, but I’d say ‘Look, it’s time to move on,’” Jones told NBC’s “Today” when asked what he would tell Moore, whose campaign was plagued by accusations of sexual misconduct.

“Every race is tough. It’s bitter sometimes. I think this one was one that the people of Alabama have now spoken a little bit and they decide to heal," he added.

"And our campaign has been about that.”

Moore has refused to concede the special election, telling supporters in a video late Wednesday that he would would wait for the Alabama secretary of State to verify the vote.

Jones said in news conference in Alabama earlier that day that he had yet to hear from Moore, but added that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE called him to congratulate him on the victory and invited him to the White House.

Jones defeated Moore by more than 20,000 votes, making him the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alabama since 1992.