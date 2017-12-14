Clinton: Jones's Ala. victory a 'turning point' against Trump

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE celebrated the results of Alabama’s special Senate election in a speech in Canada on Wednesday, saying the result shows Americans are “turning against the Trump philosophy.”

Clinton was speaking in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of her book tour for “What Happened,” her recently-released memoir on the 2016 presidential election.

“For me, this [the Alabama election] was a very important turning point in basically holding President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and his most vitriolic, destructive advisers, led by Steve Bannon, accountable,” Clinton said, according to the The Toronto Star.

“People seem to be turning against the Trump philosophy and ideology,” she continued. “So it’s a good sign, but it’s by no means the end of the story.”Democratic candidate Doug Jones won a stunning victory in the election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney GeneralHis Republican opponent, Roy Moore, faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in the final weeks of the campaign, including from one woman who alleged Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations and soon after faced calls from top Republicans to drop out of the race.

Trump, however, offered a full-throated endorsement of Moore in the days leading up to the election, holding a rally near the Alabama border and recording a robocall on behalf of Moore.

Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who now serves as the chairman of Breitbart News, campaigned for Moore in the final days of the race and appeared at several Moore rallies.

Moore has so far refused to concede the race to Jones, saying he is waiting on a final vote count from the Alabama secretary of State.

Jones's victory deals a blow to Trump and Senate Republicans, whose advantage in the Senate shrinks to a 51-49 margin.