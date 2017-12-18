Hawaii AG who fought Trump travel ban to run for Congress

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who filed a court challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s travel ban, announced Monday he will run for Congress.

The Democrat, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, said the events of the last year inspired him to run, The Associated Press reported.

Trump issued an executive order in January banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. Days later, Chin sued to stop the ban, saying the administration couldn’t enforce it against certain relatives.

He has sued over every version of the ban issued since.

The Supreme Court earlier this month granted the Trump administration’s request to fully reinstate the third version of his travel ban.

Chin was among five attorneys general who asked the Senate to reject the nomination of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE for the post.

He also spoke out against Sessions for calling a judge in Hawaii “a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific.”

Chin, who has been attorney general since 2015, is seeking to replace Rep. Colleen Hanabusa Colleen Wakako HanabusaHanabusa defends limited introduction of bills Hawaii judge: Elections will happen Friday Hanabusa to sue to delay makeup voting MORE (D-Hawaii), who announced earlier this year she will run for governor in 2018.

Two Democratic state representatives, Donna Kim and Kaniela Ing, have announced they will run for the seat as well. Singer Brian Evans said he will run for the seat as a Republican.