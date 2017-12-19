Indiana GOP candidate targets Senate rival over past Trump criticism

Rep. Todd Rokita Theodore (Todd) Edward RokitaWealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries GOP rep. to reach out to defense hawks with budget amendment Republican to colleague: You have an 'awful job' MORE is highlighting Rep. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserWealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries Indiana GOP Senate candidate faces criticism for out-of-state properties Indiana Dems: GOP has double standard on donations from alleged assaulters MORE's criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE during the 2016 campaign as he battles his fellow Indiana Republican ahead of a Senate primary next year.

In a minute-long ad first shared with The Hill, the Rokita campaign features several clips from past interviews where Messer made critical comments about Trump while he was still a presidential candidate.

In one TV interview from June 9, 2016, Messer asks, “I think one of the real mysteries of this fall campaign is [does] Donald Trump really have some kind of personal tick where he can’t control what he has to say?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Messer's campaign is pushing back on the ad, arguing that he was supportive of the president during the campaign and has continued to support him.

"Luke Messer voted for Trump in the Indiana primary, voted for Trump in the general election, has stood by the President and will continue to support the President's agenda," Chasen Bullock, Messer's campaign manager, said. "Congressman Rokita is just throwing another tantrum because he's running a losing campaign." Rokita and Messer have been in a bruising primary for months. The two have been battling over support for Trump and his agenda, which has become a litmus test for GOP candidates in the primaries. Trump won Indiana by 19 points in 2016.

The primary is scheduled for May 8.

The Rockita ad is in response to a spot last week from Messer’s campaign where he highlights his support for the agenda of Trump and Vice President Pence, the former governor of Indiana.

Messer’s ad doesn’t mention Rokita or any of his GOP rivals and instead takes aim at Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (D-Ind.), who he accuses of blocking the president’s agenda and canceling out the vote of fellow Indiana Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungThe Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill Republican senators wrestle with their Roy Moore problem GOP mobilizes against Moore MORE (R).

“I support the Trump agenda. I’m running to replace Sen. Joe Donnelly and force the Republican majority to have a spine,” Messer says in the ad.

Former state Rep. Mike Braun is also running for the GOP nomination and has injected a substantial amount of his own money into the race, which has helped him go on the air.

Of the nearly $1.1 million he raised from July to September, Braun loaned himself $850,000. By comparison, Rokita and Messer both have about $2.4 million in their campaign accounts.

Updated at 8:52 p.m.