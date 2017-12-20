Poll: Roughly a third would vote to reelect Trump

Slightly more than a third of Americans polled in a new survey said they will vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in the 2020 election.

According to the NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday morning, 36 percent of registered voters said they would definitely or probably cast a ballot for Trump in 2020.

But 38 percent said they will definitely cast a ballot for Trump’s Democratic opponent. Fourteen percent said they would probably back the Democrat.

That same poll found that 41 percent think Congress should have impeachment hearings to oust Trump from office while 54 percent oppose such proceedings.

The survey of 900 people was conducted from Dec. 13-15. It has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.