De Blasio in Iowa: ‘I’m not running for president’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said during a trip to Iowa on Tuesday that he is not running for president of the United States.

“No,” the mayor said, as reported by The Washington Post. “I’m not running for president.”

De Blasio, who just easily won reelection in New York City, was in Des Moines to speak to Progress Iowa.

Visits to Iowa can often lead to speculation over politicians’ presidential aspirations.

The state is the first to vote in the primaries in presidential election years with the Iowa caucuses.

De Blasio, in an interview with the newspaper, said he has just over four more years of being New York City’s mayor and said he is focused on that for now.

“Look, seriously, mayor of New York City is one of the best public service jobs in the nation,” the mayor told the newspaper. “I can do big things, and do them quickly. I’ve got four years and 13 days left.”

The Washington Post added that De Blasio is putting his efforts behind helping Democrats across the nation win elections "with a focus on economic populism."