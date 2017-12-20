House Dems outpaced GOP by nearly $3 million in November

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) last month raised almost $7 million, outpacing its Republican counterpart by approximately $3 million.

The DCCC announced Wednesday that it had raised $6.93 million in November, which is up from the $4.56 million it raised in November 2015, the last off-election year.

“With the House in play and incredible Democratic candidates stepping up to run for Congress across the country, we continue to set fundraising records propelled by grassroots donations,” Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement.

“We have successfully built the largest battlefield in a decade and are making Republicans fight for every inch of the map. The backlash to Republican-controlled Washington is only going to grow stronger as House Republicans force a historically unpopular Tax Scam onto the American people."

The DCCC raised $2.5 million of the $6.93 million amount online, the committee said. The campaign arm raised about $1.72 million through direct marketing.

The disclosed amount from the House Democrats’ campaign arm comes the same day Politico reported that the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $3.8 million last month.

The DCCC also outpaced the NRCC by $4 million in September and by nearly $9 million in the third quarter.

Both parties are preparing for next year’s midterm elections, when Democrats will try to win back the majority.