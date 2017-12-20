CNN poll: Dems lead by 18 points on generic ballot

Democrats are leading by 18 points on a generic 2018 midterm ballot, according to new survey data from CNN.
According to the poll, 56 percent of respondents said they are most likely to vote Democrat in the midterm elections, while just 38 percent said they were likely to vote Republican.
The numbers are dramatically different than last midterm election, when Democrats still controlled the White House. When the same question was asked in November 2013, 47 percent said they’d vote Democrat, while 49 percent said Republican.
Democrats have their sights set on winning back the House and Senate next year, hoping that a backlash to President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE can help sweep their candidates into office.
A plethora of polling data this year has found that public opinion is trending toward the Democrats in 2018. Cook Political Report, a top nonpartisan election handicapper, recently predicted a “wave” of Democratic wins in 2018, and a Fox News Poll conducted in October showed Democrats leading Republicans by 15 points on a generic ballot.
The generic ballot has long been considered a key bellwether for elections, offering clues about which party will have the upper hand.
Among independent respondents to the CNN poll, Democrats scored a 16-point lead. The poll also found that Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were more enthusiastic about the elections, with 49 percent saying they are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting, compared to 32 percent of Republicans.
The poll was conducted Dec. 14-17, before the GOP tax plan passed both the House and Senate, the first major legislative victory for the Trump administration.
The poll surveyed 1,001 adults, and has a margin of error of 3.8 points.
