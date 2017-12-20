Dem senator deletes tweeted picture of him giving thumbs-up with Trump

Manchin's official Twitter account posted the tweet Wednesday morning, one day after the senator voted against the GOP tax-cut plan. But by the afternoon, the office had deleted that picture and reposted the tweet with a picture of the two men standing alongside each other, instead of one where the two men were giving a thumbs-up sign.

Manchin's office did not immediately return a request to explain the decision to swap out the photo.

Few Democratic senators would be likely to pose for photos with Trump, but Manchin is an exception.