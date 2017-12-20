RNC outraises DNC in record-breaking November

The Republican National Committee announced Wednesday it raised $8.2 million in November, outraising the Democratic National Committee by $2.5 million.

The RNC’s November haul brings its 2017 fundraising total to $121.4 million. It is also the most the national campaign committee has ever raised in a November of a non-election year, according to the RNC.

The DNC, meanwhile, raised $5.7 million in November, and has raised roughly $62 million so far in 2017, according to fillings with the Federal Election Commission.

The DNC remained well behind Republican fundraising despite significant electoral victories last month in Virginia and New Jersey, although their fundraising totals were up month-over-month.

The disparity builds on October fundraising totals, when the RNC hauled in $9.2 million, compared to the DNC's $3.9 million.

While the DNC's fundraising has been sluggish, the RNC has seen a boost in fundraising since President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE took office.

The RNC was scrutinized earlier this month when it reinstated its support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE. Moore, who lost his Dec. 12 special election to Democrat Doug Jones, was facing allegations of sexual misconduct, including accusations he made advances to teenagers.

The RNC initially rescinded its support in November, but backed Moore again following Trump’s endorsement.

Wednesday's announcement comes on the heels of Republicans passing sweeping tax reform legislation in both chambers of Congress. The bill passed without a single Democratic vote, and will be sent to Trump for his signature.

The legislation slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, repeals ObamaCare’s individual mandate requiring individuals to buy insurance and opens up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling.