Khizr Kahn makes endorsement in Texas Democratic primary

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who gave an impassioned speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, is throwing his support behind Democratic candidate Gina Ortiz Jones in the primary to challenge Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdSeven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation Overnight Cybersecurity: Uber under scrutiny over 2016 breach | Chinese nationals indicted on federal hacking charges | Supreme Court to weigh cellphone privacy GOP rep: We need a ‘counter’ to Russian disinformation MORE (R-Texas).

"She's the leader we need for an interdependent world," Khan says in a video announcing the endorsement. "Together we can once more make America a beacon of hope for humanity, and a country where everyone is respected and welcome."

Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer, is facing off against a full field of Democrats in the primary contest for Texas's 23rd District, with perhaps her toughest challenge coming from Jay Hulings, a well-known former federal prosecutor. The primary is set for March 6.

Khan, whose son was killed in Iraq in 2004, gained national prominence last year after delivering a critical speech targeting then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE at the Democratic nominating convention.

After that appearance, he sparred publicly with Trump, who spoke critically of Khan following the convention speech.

Since Trump took office in January, Khan has continued to criticize the president, accusing him of pushing the boundaries of his constitutional authority.

In October, Khan said that fellow Gold Star parent and White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE needed to stop "mopping up" after the president.

"[Kelly is] a good soldier, but he should know that he works for the American people ... this mopping, enough of mopping after these not-so-dignified expressions of condolence," Khan told Newsweek. "This is what history will write: That, after serving so honorably, he came to the White House to serve with the most racist and bigoted president."