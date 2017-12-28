Moore camp warns of consequences if Jones is certified as Alabama winner

A spokeswoman for Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE, the loser in Alabama’s Senate special election earlier this month, warned state officials they might face consequences if they certify Democrat Doug Jones as the winner.

Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash on Thursday, Moore campaign spokeswoman Janet Porter issued the warning to Gov. Kay Ivey (R) and Secretary of State John Merrill, who are set to meet this afternoon to certify Jones.

Jones won the special election by 1.5 percentage points, a margin too wide to trigger a recount, but Moore and his campaign are arguing Jones won thanks to voter fraud.

“Here's the thing that Gov. Ivey needs to know: She's up for reelection too and there are 650,000 people who are watching this very closely, what they do right now,” Porter said.

“If they certify what has been proven by three independent experts that say this is fraudulent enough to overturn this entire election, they are going to be accountable at the voting booth.”

Porter went on to note that if illegal voters “can steal the election from Roy Moore,” they could “steal” an election from Ivey or Merrill in the future, as she sought to underscore the importance of investigating the campaign's allegations.

Moore’s campaign filed a last-minute appeal on Wednesday to attempt to delay the state's certification until its concerns are met. But Merrill told CNN Thursday that he still planned to certify Jones as the winner on Thursday afternoon and noted that his office has investigated more than 60 accusations of voter fraud and was not moved to question the results.

Porter also defended the campaign against questions about one of the election experts that it cited in the court brief, Richard Charnin.

Charnin has claimed there is a “less than one in 15 billion” chance that voter fraud played no role in the Alabama outcome.

Bash questioned Charnin's credentials, noting he has previously used mathematical analysis to claim that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was a conspiracy.

“Maybe he got a parking ticket yesterday — that is irrelevant to the case,” Porter replied.

“The case here we are talking about is, is there voter fraud?”