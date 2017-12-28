Moore accuser on polygraph: 'The good Lord knows he did it'

A woman who accused Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE of sexual misconduct said Thursday that despite his claim that he completed a lie detector test, the "good Lord knows he did it."

"He might have forgotten about me the day I left his office, but the good Lord knows he did it," Tina Johnson said during an interview with AL.com.

"I often wondered if he remembered he did it. I remember it because it was something I would never forget."

"He didn't pinch it; he grabbed it," Johnson, who would have been 28 at the time, said. She also said Moore repeatedly made comments about her looks and said “how pretty [she] was.” She was one of multiple women who came forward ahead of the Alabama Senate special election to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore repeatedly denied the allegations made against him. Moore was defeated in the race by Democrat Doug Jones. He refused to concede the race and on Wednesday night submitted an election complaint alleging potential voter fraud that could have impacted the results enough to tip the race toward his opponent. He also said he completed a lie detector test after the election that he argued proved the allegations against him were false. "Also provided in the complaint is an affidavit from Judge Roy Moore stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false," Moore's campaign said in a press release. An Alabama district court on Thursday rejected the Moore campaign's challenge. Shortly after, Alabama officially certified Jones's victory, confirming that he'll be the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate in decades.