Poll: Mark Cuban would beat Trump in deep-red Texas in 2020

Billionaire Mark Cuban would narrowly beat President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in Texas if he were to run in 2020 as a Democrat, according to new data from left-leaning Public Policy Polling.

The poll, released exclusively to Business Insider on Thursday, found that among Texas voters, 47 percent would prefer Cuban and 44 percent would vote to reelect Trump in the hypothetical matchup.

Trump won 52.2 percent of the Texas vote in 2016, clinching the state’s 38 electoral votes and continuing a long tradition of Republicans winning there. The last Democratic candidate to win Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has hinted at a presidential bid, saying that he may run if he “can come up with solutions.” He has not committed to running, nor has he said what party he would represent.

Cuban originally said he would consider being Trump’s running mate, but became a harsh critic of Trump later in the race, even joining Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE on the campaign trail. In November, he told Fox News’s Chris Wallace that there was a “10 percent chance” he will run in 2020.

Another Public Policy Polling survey earlier this year found that he would lead Trump nationwide in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

In an email to Business Insider about the recent poll, Cuban said that the result “just proves people are bored :).”