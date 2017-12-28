Moore refuses to concede after Jones certified winner

Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE is refusing to concede the Alabama Senate special election, even after Democratic opponent Doug Jones’s victory was made official by the state.

Moore issued a statement on Thursday reiterating his claims that voter fraud caused him to lose the election.

"Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election,” Moore said in his statement. "I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment.”

Alabama officials certified Jones’s victory earlier Thursday, despite Moore’s claims of voter fraud.

Moore filed a last-minute complaint late Wednesday attempting to block officials from certifying the results, but a judge rejected the challenge. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN that his office had fully investigated the voter fraud allegations.

Moore lost to Jones earlier this month by about 1.5 points after a campaign that brought national attention for months before the Dec. 12 special election.

Moore was the front-runner to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE, despite a series of accusations of sexual misconduct, including assault, involving teenage girls in the past. Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, and he said Thursday that he took a polygraph test after the election that proves the allegations are false.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE threw his support behind Moore at the last minute, even though other GOP leaders were calling for him to withdraw from the race.

"I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama,” Moore said in his Thursday statement. "I have no regrets. To God be the glory."