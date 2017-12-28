Candidate to replace Corker would welcome Trump's help on campaign trail

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Google, Facebook and Drudge: What the new titans of media mean for America Learning from the states: Feds should adopt anti-pyramid scheme law MORE (R-Tenn.) said Thursday she would welcome President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s support in her campaign next year to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report McConnell 'almost certain' GOP will pass tax reform Former New Mexico gov: Trump's foreign policy is getting 'criticized by everybody' MORE (Tenn.), one of Trump's most vocal GOP critics.

“President Trump is very popular in Tennessee, and people are so encouraged by the work that he has done,” Blackburn said on CNN.

“It would probably be very helpful if he were to come,” she added.

Blackburn, a staunch supporter of Trump, announced in October she will run for Senate in 2018 to fill the seat of Corker, who is retiring.

In her announcement, Blackburn said she would fight to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, called the Senate “totally dysfunctional” and described herself as a “card-carrying Tennessee conservative.”

She is the front-runner for the GOP nomination, after Gov. Bill Haslam (R) decided not to enter the race.

Blackburn, who is backed by Breitbart News chief and former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon, is likely to face former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the general election. The entry of Bredesen, the last Democrat to win statewide office in Tennessee, saw the Cook Political Report shift its forecast of the race to the toss-up column.

A poll from October, which the Senate Democrats' campaign arm released this month, found Bredesen leading Blackburn by 5 points, while one from a pro-Trump super PAC released the same day gave the Republican lawmaker a 9-point lead.

Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has repeatedly criticized Trump and his policies, saying in October that he would not support the president for reelection.

“I think he’s proven himself unable to rise to the occasion,” Corker told CNN.

“I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in the way that he does, but he does," he added. "I think the debasing of our nation ... will be what he'll be remembered most for."

Some Republicans have been divided over whether backing from Trump, who has historically low approval ratings, would help or hurt their chances during 2018 midterm elections.

Trump backed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.) in his primary runoff against Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE for the Republican nomination in the Alabama Senate special election. Strange lost to Moore, who eventually earned Trump's endorsement.

Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct, eventually lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

Trump, however, quickly distanced himself from Moore, saying he backed Strange because he knew Moore could not win the general election.

He also supported Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie (R), who lost to Democrat Ralph Northam in November. After the election, Trump said Gillespie "did not embrace me or what I stand for."

Retiring Rep. Charlie Dent Charles(Charlie) Wieder DentJuan Williams: The GOP has divided America Republicans pursue two-week spending bill GOP could punt funding fight to January MORE (R-Pa.) said in an interview Sunday he believes candidates in certain parts of the country “would rather he not visit,” while others would likely benefit from Trump’s support.