Kermit the Frog, Ellen Degeneres among write-ins in Alabama special election

The state of Alabama on Thursday released the names of all 22,852 write-in votes cast in the state as it certified Doug Jones' (D) victory over Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE (R) in the special election for Alabama's open Senate seat.

Among the actual public figures who received write-in votes, such as Moore's primary challenger Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.), votes were recorded for other public figures such as Ellen DeGeneres, the ghost of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, and "Muppets" star Kermit The Frog.

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted images of the documents that show votes for Kermit, DeGeneres, and other amusing candidates including actor Tom Selleck and comedian Mel Brooks.

The Ghost of Stonewall Jackson received one write-in vote in Madison County, Alabama as did @TimGunn https://t.co/eXIDjeSVsQ pic.twitter.com/5vUCk8lSMP — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 28, 2017

Moore's other primary challenger, Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksAlabama rep: Roy Moore accuser 'is clearly a liar' GOP rep rushes down stairs as reporter asks about Roy Moore's accusers GOP lawmaker backing Moore: Conservative agenda 'more important than contested sexual allegations’ MORE (R-Ala.), received just 87 more write-in votes than the actor Brooks, who was listed next to him on the document.

The Alabama special election received national attention after Moore was accused by multiple women in a Washington Post investigation of molesting them or attempting to initiate sexual contact with them when they were underage, some as young as 14 at the time.

Moore was defeated in early December by Jones by a 1.5 point margin. Jones is expected to be seated in the Senate next year.