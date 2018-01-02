Ari Fleischer: 'I do fear a wave election' for Dems

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is warning that Democrats may make major gains in this year's midterm elections, warning President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and his fellow Republicans that they should be concerned.

“They absolutely should worry about 2018,” Fleischer told Politico in a report published Tuesday.

“I do fear a wave election. Democrats are highly motivated to vote against Trump and all Republicans," he said.

The former spokesman for President George W. Bush indicated that near-record low approval ratings for the president are a sign Republicans are in trouble in November, saying that "Trump has got to grow beyond the base, and he has got to make himself less hated among a group in the middle."

Fleischer has repeatedly warned that Democrats "will kill" the GOP in the 2018 midterms unless Trump does something to boost his popularity with voters outside of his base.