Bachmann considering running for Franken's seat

Former Rep.(R-Minn.) said in a recent interview that she is considering running for Democratic Sen.'s Senate seat.

"I've had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat. ...And the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate and be able to advocate for these principles," Bachmann told The Jim Bakker Show on Dec. 27.

Bachmann, a conservative lawmaker who retired after 2014, added in the recent interview she is weighing "should it be me, should it be now? But there's also a price you pay" and the "swamp is so toxic."

"If you're a billionaire you can maybe defend yourself, [but] we're not money people. ...So we're trying to be wise—should we do this, shouldn't we do this, what?" she added.

Franken is resigning on Tuesday after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and groping. His successor, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith (D), is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday.

Franken's resignation sets up a special election in 2018 for the remainder of his term. A second election, for a full six years, will be held in 2020.

Republicans haven't lined up behind a candidate yet. But the spotlight is on former Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R), because of his resume and fundraising chops.

Smith has said she will run for the remainder of Franken's term in 2018.