At least a dozen Obama-era officials are running in 2018 midterms

At least a dozen former Obama administration officials are challenging Republican incumbents for House seats across the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that many of the former officials are looking to unseat GOP lawmakers deemed vulnerable by House Democrats as part of a wider effort to take back a majority in the chamber.

The roster of Obama administration alumni includes former White House technology adviser Brian Forde, who is challenging Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) in her Orange County congressional district, as well as Colin Allred and Ed Meier, a former Housing and Urban Development official and State Department, official respectively, who are both challenging Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsTexas journalist resigns to run for Pete Sessions's House seat House forges ahead with Dec. 22 spending bill Seven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation MORE (R-Texas).

Other Obama administration alumni running for office include former acting Assistant Secretary of Defense Elissa Slotkin, who is running against Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) and Sarah Jacobs, a former State Department official, who is challenging Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaTrump-free Kennedy Center Honors avoids politics Giffords gun group targets Issa over concealed carry bill The Hill Interview: Missouri Republican has gavel on his radar MORE (R-Calif.).

According to The Wall Street Journal, the former Obama officials stay in contact and text each other.

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's dwindling popularity in the 2018 midterm elections. They have been energized in recent months by election wins in Virginia, New Jersey and Alabama.

According to the Cook Political Report, 63 Republican-held districts are rated some degree of competitive. But 21 seats held by Democrats are also considered at least somewhat competitive by Cook, meaning that Democrats will have to work to hold onto those seats.

Democrats will need to take 24 seats from Republicans in 2018 to win back the majority in the House.