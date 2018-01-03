GOP Rep. Cramer "trending" towards ND Senate run

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerIt makes no sense for federal policies to prevent charities from assisting Americans Chances for government shutdown rising The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on tax-reform bill MORE said Tuesday after leaving a meeting with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE that he is warming toward a potential Senate bid and would decide in about a month.

When the KFYR anchor suggested that Cramer appeared to be leaning closer to a bid, Cramer agreed.

"I think it's fair to say, and that my mind set and my decision making is trending more that way, and certainly today’s meeting would certainly steer more towards a positive answer, but I’m not to the point where I’m settled in my own heart and mind," Cramer said.

He added that he and his wife would have to sit down to make the final decision, and that she has "veto power."

A bid by Cramer would shake up the field. Republicans have been looking toward going on offense in the state, especially since Trump won North Dakota by 36 points in 2016. But a handful of potential candidates have sworn off bids, leaving state Sen. Tom Campbell the only major Republican candidate in the race.

Cramer had initially been seen as a likely candidate for the Senate seat — his at-large congressional district also encompasses the entire state. But Cramer did not post strong fundraising figures in 2017 and had been supportive of Campbell's bid in the past, leading some to believe he might skip the risky bid and remain in his House seat.

Tuesday's comments are his most overt signaling toward a potential bid in recent months and he said he would decide soon in order to give people like Campbell clarity.

"I want to be fair to that process because there are other people that are looking at the Senate race or an open House seat should I run for Senate," Cramer said.

"I would expect sometime by the end of either January or early February, I will make a decision, whether it is a yes or a no and give people plenty of time to prepare for convention and primary and all of those things."