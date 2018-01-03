RNC chairwoman: I don't think Romney is a 'never Trumper'

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a new interview that she doesn’t believe her uncle, Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJeb Bush trades Derek Jeter for Tagg Romney in Miami Marlins bid: report Rubio: Romney endorsement report ‘false’ Report: Romney to endorse Rubio MORE, is a “never Trumper.”

McDaniel told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that she thinks Romney would support the Republican tax cuts and that he has “every interest” in working with Trump.

“I don’t think he’s a never Trumper. Listen, Mitt seriously considered taking the secretary of State position,” McDaniel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wants to seedo well. He wants to see our country to do well, and I think that’s going to be the overriding issue for him if he ends up becoming the next senator from Utah.”

Speculation over Romney’s political future reignited on Tuesday after Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Ryan pledges 'entitlement reform' in 2018 Utah governor calls Bannon a 'bigot' after attacks on Romney MORE (R-Utah) announced he would not seek reelection in 2018.

Romney, who mounted failed presidential bids in 2008 and 2012, has long been considered a potential candidate for the seat.

And his past attacks on Trump could end up benefitting Romney in otherwise deep-red Utah: Of the states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election, he received his lowest share of the vote, 45.5 percent, in Utah. Independent candidate Evan McMullin, who launched his campaign to offer a conservative alternative to Trump, won 21.5 percent of the vote in the state, his highest share by nearly 15 percentage points.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, famously gave a speech denouncing Trump during the 2016 Republican primary and has used Twitter to vent veiled criticisms of the president.

“Having created a natl inflection point of consequence, POTUS must apologize & repudiate the racists,” Romney said last August, referencing Trump’s controversial comments about the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.