W. Va. rep calls on Senate challenger to renounce Bannon's support

West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsWealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries Convicted ex-coal exec releases first ad in Senate campaign Overnight Energy: Panel advances controversial Trump nominee | Ex-coal boss Blankenship to run for Senate | Dem commissioner joins energy regulator MORE (R) is calling on his primary challenger to renounce his support from former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon after the Breitbart News chief was quoted in a book attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and his son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE

Jenkins on Wednesday called on Patrick Morrisey (R) to "renounce" Bannon's support for his campaign. Bannon backed Morrisey's primary campaign last June.

"After Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonOwner of Bannon’s DC house requests fence ‘for security reasons’ Bannon: Roy Moore accusers ‘trying to destroy a man’s life’ Billionaire Trump backer cuts ties with Milo Yiannopoulos MORE's vicious attacks on President Trump and his family, Patrick Morrisey should immediately disavow Bannon's support," Jenkins said in his statement.

"If he refuses, West Virginians will know that what President Trump said of Bannon today is also true of Morrisey: 'he is only in it for himself,'" Jenkins added.

Bannon was quoted Wednesday in an excerpt from an upcoming book by Michael Wolff attacking the Trump family. Bannon reportedly said of a June meeting Trump Jr. took last year at Trump Tower along with Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Trump team working on Mideast peace plan unconventional, but ‘perfectly qualified’ US attorney fired by Trump: Mueller team likely looking at everyone Additional Trump transition official identified who knew about Flynn's Russia contact: report MORE and Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortJudge warns Manafort not to discuss case with media Manafort involved in drafting op-ed defending his Ukrainian work: court papers Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report MORE with a Russian lawyer that promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE that it was "treasonous" and there was "zero" chance his father, then-candidate Donald Trump, didn't know it took place.

Jenkins's statement goes on to attack Morrisey for declining to publicly endorse Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign until months after the Republican National Convention. Morrisey did not attack Trump but declined to support a GOP candidate until around the convention.

Jenkins's campaign has sought to paint Morrisey as a backer of the #NeverTrump movement, which sought to block Trump from obtaining the GOP nomination. Morrisey's campaign called the accusation "laughable."

"For months, Patrick Morrisey was #NeverTrump ... and now he's lying about it,” a video created by Jenkins's campaign in August said.

"This is laughable coming from Evan Jenkins, a former liberal Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton, cap-and-trade, ObamaCare, taxpayer-funded abortions and gun control,” said Morrisey's spokeswoman Nachama Soloveichik at the time.

Jenkins and Morrisey are battling in a heated GOP primary; the election will be held in May and the winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November. Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting Senate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank Wealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries MORE (D) currently holds the seat.