GOP strategist: Republicans will turn on Trump, impeach him if party is blown out in midterms

A Republican strategist who formerly served as a top aide on Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDebbie Wasserman Schultz marks 10 years as breast cancer survivor Foreign agent registration is no magical shield against Russian propaganda Let Trump be Trump and he'll sail through 2020 MORE’s (R-Texas) presidential campaign is arguing that Republicans will turn on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and impeach him should they lose heavily in the 2018 midterms.

“When does the Republican Party turn? When they get wiped out. That's what happens. If they get wiped out in [2018], the Republicans will absolutely turn on Donald Trump,” Rick Tyler told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“And I think to the point where they will impeach him and they will get 67 percent of the vote in the Senate to impeach him, to do that. But it will require a wipeout.”

While some Democrats have called for Trump to be impeached, a proposed House measure to do so was rejected last month, with a majority of Democrats dismissing the resolution.

Democrats are heading into the 2018 midterms with the upper chamber in play after Sen. Doug Jones’s (D) victory in the Alabama special election, which cut the GOP majority to a razor-thin 51-49.

Republicans, meanwhile, are facing an internal battle, as former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has vowed to challenge the GOP establishment and put up primary challengers against incumbent Republican senators.

Democrats would need to flip 24 seats in the midterms to take the House.