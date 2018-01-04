House GOP super PAC expands field offices to 27 districts

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a top GOP outside group, is opening more field offices in competitive House districts in order to protect the party's House majority.

The super PAC, which has ties to House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees House Republican: 'I worry about both sides' of the aisle on DACA Overnight Health Care: 3.6M signed up for ObamaCare in first month | Ryan pledges 'entitlement reform' next year | Dems push for more money to fight opioids MORE (R-Wis.), now has 27 offices in congressional districts held by Republicans across the country. There, staffers and volunteers are mounting a long-term effort meant to shore up the party's foothold in the districts and identify the best ways to ensure voters back Republican incumbents in the 2018 midterms.

In a statement announcing the move, CLF executive director Corry Bliss said that his staff is "laser-focused on having long-term, ongoing conversations with voters far ahead of Election Day.

"CLF is taking nothing for granted as we focus on our mission to maintain the House Republican majority. We have rejected the traditional model of super PACs and are doing things differently by operating a national, data-driven field program," he said.

“Our efforts are tailored to individual congressional districts across the country, and by starting this program in the beginning of 2017, CLF’s early investment has already resulted in over five million voter contacts. This targeted, data-driven field operation will be a key asset to protecting and strengthening the majority in this year’s 2018 midterm elections.”

The new offices, which have reportedly already made more than 5 million voter contacts since last year, hope to boost Republicans facing a handful of situations in the midterms.

Reps. Mimi Walters (R-Calif), Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanHouse Republican: 'I worry about both sides' of the aisle on DACA Poll: Voters in vulnerable GOP districts oppose tax bill Giffords targets 8 Republicans on conceal and carry in new ads MORE (R-Colo.), Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamRyan picks his negotiating team for tax cut bill Overnight Finance: House approves motion to go to tax conference — with drama | GOP leaders to consider Dec. 30 spending bill | Justices skeptical of ban on sports betting | Mulvaney won't fire official who sued him GOP leaders have few sure votes on debt ceiling MORE (R-Ill.), John Culberson John Abney CulbersonHouse passes concealed carry gun bill Dem proposes repealing Capitol gun ban in response to concealed-carry bill This week: Congress seeks to avoid a shutdown MORE (R-Texas), and Will Hurd William Ballard HurdSeven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation Overnight Cybersecurity: Uber under scrutiny over 2016 breach | Chinese nationals indicted on federal hacking charges | Supreme Court to weigh cellphone privacy GOP rep: We need a ‘counter’ to Russian disinformation MORE (Texas) all sit in districts won by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE.

Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrLexington mayor launches bid for Congress Flake's exit gives GOP new hope in Arizona Overnight Defense: Senate panel to get classified Niger briefing | Corker, Trump feud heats up | House passes North Korea sanctions MORE (R-Ky.), whose easily won reelection in a district carried by Trump in 2016, is watching a competitive Democratic primary in his district between Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Marine Corps veteran Amy McGrath.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Wash.), the fourth-ranking Republican in House leadership, is being targeted by Democrats hoping to spoil her reelection.

Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William Taylor34 House Republicans demand DACA action this year DACA advocates see efforts gaining steam in the House GOP rep: ATF should re-evaluate bump stocks MORE (R-Va.) saw foreboding signs during Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial election, where Democrat Ralph Northam narrowly won his district, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Rep. Llyod Smucker's Pennsylvania district includes portions of the Philadelphia suburbs that turned out big for Democrats during the 2017 elections.

Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.) has had his district targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and could face a tough challenge from Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat running in the primary who served as an acting assistant secretary of defense during the Obama administration.