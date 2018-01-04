Steyer to hold press conference Monday about 2018 plans

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer will hold a press conference in Washington on Monday where he will make a “major announcement” about his political future in 2018.

Steyer, a billionaire who's been behind an advertising campaign seeking to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE, has been mulling a run in 2018 for either Senate or governor in California.

The environmental activist has been raising his national profile by spending at least $20 million on his “Need to Impeach” ad campaign, urging members of Congress to support impeaching the president.

If Steyer decides to jump into the Senate, he’ll be looking to take on longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Blumenthal: ‘Credible case' of obstruction of justice can be made against Trump MORE, who announced she’d run for reelection late last year.

Feinstein has been facing backlash from progressives who claim she hasn’t held Trump accountable since he took office. Major progressive groups cheered California Senate Leader Kevin de León (D) mounting a primary challenge against Feinstein.

And if he mounted a run for governor, Steyer would join an already crowded, well-established Democratic field running to succeed California Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

Steyer, a prominent environmental activist who founded the group NextGen America, spent around $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 election. He’s expected to play some type of role in the 2018 midterm elections, regardless of whether or not he runs for office.

While he’s recently been active in leading the charge to impeach Trump, House Democratic leaders have sought to tamp down talk of impeachment.

Updated: 6:50 p.m.