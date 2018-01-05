Trump wishes Romney best of luck amid rumors of Senate bid: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE spoke with former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJeb Bush trades Derek Jeter for Tagg Romney in Miami Marlins bid: report Rubio: Romney endorsement report ‘false’ Report: Romney to endorse Rubio MORE in a phone call on Thursday, according to a Politico report.

In the call, which lasted about 10 minutes, Trump wished Romney luck in his future endeavors, according to Politico. The call comes amid speculation that Romney could mount a Senate bid in Utah in 2018.

Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Ryan pledges 'entitlement reform' in 2018 Utah governor calls Bannon a 'bigot' after attacks on Romney MORE (R-Utah), the longest-serving Republican in the Senate, announced this week that he would retire at the end of his current term, leaving an opening for a potential run by Romney.

Trump and Romney also spoke about Hatch in the phone call, Politico reported.

Trump had pressed Hatch, 83, to seek another term in the Senate, where he serves as the chairman of the Finance Committee.

Romney, who has been a vocal critic of Trump since the 2016 presidential race, was said to have been considered briefly as a potential pick for secretary of state in the months before Trump took office. Trump eventually tapped former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonOvernight Defense: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital | Mattis, Tillerson reportedly opposed move | Pentagon admits 2,000 US troops are in Syria | Trump calls on Saudis to 'immediately' lift Yemen blockade Trump has yet to name ambassadors to key nations in Mideast Mattis, Tillerson warned Trump of security concerns in Israel embassy move MORE for the job.