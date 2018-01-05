Florida GOP Rep. DeSantis announces bid for governor

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Mueller probe's expenses totaled .7M in early months Pelosi denounces GOP tax reform as 'armageddon' MORE (R) announced his candidacy to be the state's next governor on Friday, saying in a statement that he is the only one with the experience necessary to follow in Gov. Rick Scott's (R) footsteps.

DeSantis on Friday told Fox and Friends that there was a "swamp" in Florida's capital, Tallahassee, and he is going to try and "drain" it just as President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE works to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

"As a military officer, an Iraq veteran, and a proven conservative, with the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Governor Rick Scott has done to advance economic opportunity, reform education, and drain the swamp in Tallahassee that needs to be drained just like Washington," Desantis said.

DeSantis' move follows weeks of speculation over his intentions following a Dec. 22 tweet from President Trump urging Floridians to support the Republican lawmaker for governor.

“Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida,” Trump tweeted last month. “He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER.”

DeSantis said Friday that he was "excited" to launch his campaign for governor with Trump's endorsement.

“I’m excited about taking this first step towards a campaign for governor,” DeSantis said.

Currently, the GOP primary field for governor includes just DeSantis and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Putnam has already gained support from much of Florida's Republican establishment, forcing DeSantis to look nationally for donations, the news service reports.

“If he brings the money with him, it basically comes down to DeSantis and Trump politics versus Putnam and the potential of a massive field army,” one unaffiliated GOP consultant told Politico.

DeSantis has endeared himself to national conservatives since his election to Congress in 2013 with his support for moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, as well as supporting other Trump administration priorities. However, DeSantis has been critical of House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees House Republican: 'I worry about both sides' of the aisle on DACA Overnight Health Care: 3.6M signed up for ObamaCare in first month | Ryan pledges 'entitlement reform' next year | Dems push for more money to fight opioids MORE (R-Wis.) and has pushed for congressional term limits alongside Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDebbie Wasserman Schultz marks 10 years as breast cancer survivor Foreign agent registration is no magical shield against Russian propaganda Let Trump be Trump and he'll sail through 2020 MORE (R-Texas).

Scott has been chief executive in Florida since 2011. Florida law requires governors who serve two consecutive terms to leave office for at least one term before being able to run for governor again.

- This report was updated at 10:27 a.m. EST