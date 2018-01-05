GOP groups mobilize in Pennsylvania ahead of special election

© Getty Images
A top GOP super PAC is opening two offices in Pennsylvania to pound the pavement ahead of a pivotal special House election there in March.
The Congressional Leadership Fund will open two offices on either side of the Pennsylvania 18th congressional district, which will hold a special election to replace Rep. Tim MurphyTim MurphyAmerica's sexual assault reckoning is no time to become a partisan hack Chaffetz replacement sworn in as House member Former deputy FBI director: Russia probe is not a 'witch hunt' MORE (R) on March 13. Murphy resigned late last year after damaging reports of an affair surfaced.
Those offices will house at least 50 full-time door knockers, the group announced, meant to convince voters to back the GOP nominee, state Rep. Rick Saccone, over Democrat Conor Lamb.
"Pennsylvania’s special election is very simple,” CLF executive director Corry Bliss said in a statement announcing the new offices.
“There are two stark choices: Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Abortion-rights group endorses Nadler in race to replace Conyers on Judiciary Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting MORE’s handpicked candidate who will be nothing more than a foot soldier in her liberal war on America, or a proven conservative who will stand for Pennsylvania families and their values.”
The 18th district is typically viewed a safe conservative seat — President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE won by almost 20 points in 2016 and Murphy didn't face much electoral competition during his term. But Democrats are emboldened by their overperformance in special elections held in GOP territory last year, culminating in a high-profile victory in the Alabama Senate special election. Those trends, they believe, could foreshadow a far more competitive race in Pennsylvania than in past years.
Republican outside groups are acting early to attempt to shore up the party's chances in the race. On top of the CLF's announcement, Ending Spending Inc. announced a $1 million ad campaign in the district this week, centered on a new ad that touts Saccone as a "proven leader."
National Democrats, by contrast, have so far kept their distance from Lamb in the conservative district. That's akin to the party's strategy in other red-leaning areas, like Alabama, where some operatives believe that the best course of action is to avoid anything that could link a Democratic candidate to the national party and potentially turn off conservative voters. .