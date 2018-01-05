GOP groups mobilize in Pennsylvania ahead of special election

A top GOP super PAC is opening two offices in Pennsylvania to pound the pavement ahead of a pivotal special House election there in March.

Those offices will house at least 50 full-time door knockers, the group announced, meant to convince voters to back the GOP nominee, state Rep. Rick Saccone, over Democrat Conor Lamb.

"Pennsylvania’s special election is very simple,” CLF executive director Corry Bliss said in a statement announcing the new offices.

Republican outside groups are acting early to attempt to shore up the party's chances in the race. On top of the CLF's announcement, Ending Spending Inc. announced a $1 million ad campaign in the district this week, centered on a new ad that touts Saccone as a "proven leader."

National Democrats, by contrast, have so far kept their distance from Lamb in the conservative district. That's akin to the party's strategy in other red-leaning areas, like Alabama, where some operatives believe that the best course of action is to avoid anything that could link a Democratic candidate to the national party and potentially turn off conservative voters. .