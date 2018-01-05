Dem senator throws cold water on impeachment talk

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenSenate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank Republicans pursue two-week spending bill North Korea signals intent to 'complete' its nuclear force MORE (D-Md.), the campaign chief for Senate Democrats, says progressive candidates should mute calls for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s impeachment and instead focus on winning contests in November with kitchen-table issues.

During an interview for The Hill’s Power Politics podcast, Van Hollen said Democratic candidates should focus on jobs, wages and health care ahead of next fall’s midterms.

“I think the focus needs to be on the elections in 2018,” Van Hollen said. “I think that what we need to do is put our energy [toward] … drawing clear distinctions on these issues.”

Van Hollen, who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, echoed Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAmerica isn't ready to let Sessions off his leash Schumer celebrates New York Giants firing head coach: ‘About time’ GOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger MORE (D-N.Y.), who has said it is premature to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“Let me put it the right way,” Schumer told The Daily Beast during a November interview. “There may be a time. It is premature. And to call for [impeachment] now you might blow your shot when it has a better chance of happening. It is serious, serious, serious. And so ... you wait.”

