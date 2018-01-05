Top GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race

Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) is dropping his Senate bid, citing his wife's health issues.

"I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children. This was a difficult decision for us, but it’s the right one," Mandel wrote.





"Understanding and dealing with this health issue is more important to me than any political campaign."

Mandel went on to say that he will serve out his term as treasurer, which ends in 2018.

Justin Barasky, Brown's campaign manager, issued a brief statement on Mandel's departure from the race.



"At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health. We hope for Ilana's full and speedy recovery," Barasky said.

The Ohio Republican had been the top candidate in the race to take on Brown — he was the party's nominee in the 2012 Senate race against Brown, losing by about 6 points that year.

Even so, Mandel narrowly led Brown in a May poll released by Gravis Marketing. In contrast, Brown led Mandel by 19 percent in a June Luntz Global survey.

Mandel's departure leaves Gibbons as the top candidate in the race. Gibbons had been cobbling together a slew of local endorsements of his own as he sought to frame himself as the outsider choice for GOP primary voters.

Gibbons had $640,000 in the bank through September, after loaning his campaign about $570,000. His campaign's fundraising report through the end of 2017 will be due at the end of January.