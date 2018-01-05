Top GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race

Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) is dropping his Senate bid, citing his wife's health issues.
Mandel announced his decision to leave the race for the seat held by Sen. Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules MORE (D-Ohio) in a letter to supporters on Friday.
"I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children. This was a difficult decision for us, but it’s the right one," Mandel wrote.
"Understanding and dealing with this health issue is more important to me than any political campaign."
Mandel went on to say that he will serve out his term as treasurer, which ends in 2018.
Justin Barasky, Brown's campaign manager, issued a brief statement on Mandel's departure from the race.
"At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health. We hope for Ilana's full and speedy recovery," Barasky said.
"At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health. We hope for Ilana's full and speedy recovery," Barasky said.
The Ohio Republican had been the top candidate in the race to take on Brown — he was the party's nominee in the 2012 Senate race against Brown, losing by about 6 points that year.
In his bid for a rematch, Mandel led Republican businessman Mike Gibbons both in fundraising and at the polls. He also won key endorsements from Republican Sens. Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Overnight Finance: House approves motion to go to tax conference — with drama | GOP leaders to consider Dec. 30 spending bill | Justices skeptical of ban on sports betting | Mulvaney won't fire official who sued him How four GOP senators guided a tax-bill victory behind the scenes MORE (Ohio), Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioRyan pledges 'entitlement reform' in 2018 Richard Gere welcomes lawmakers' words of support for Tibet Dem lawmaker gives McConnell's tax reform op-ed a failing grade MORE (Fla.), Tom CottonTom CottonGOP and Dems bitterly divided by immigration Grassley offers DACA fix tied to tough enforcement measures Five things senators should ask Tom Cotton if he’s nominated to lead the CIA MORE (Ark.) and Patrick ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNewly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying Overnight Tech: FCC won't fine Colbert over Trump joke | Trump budget slashes science funding | Net neutrality comment period opens Appeals court decision keeps lawsuit against NSA surveillance alive MORE (Penn.).
Winning Brown's Senate seat will be a challenge for any Republican, even though President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE carried the state by 8 points in 2016. Brown is a prolific fundraiser and a mainstay in Ohio politics after a long career as a state legislator and two terms as Ohio secretary of state.
Even so, Mandel narrowly led Brown in a May poll released by Gravis Marketing. In contrast, Brown led Mandel by 19 percent in a June Luntz Global survey.
Mandel's departure leaves Gibbons as the top candidate in the race. Gibbons had been cobbling together a slew of local endorsements of his own as he sought to frame himself as the outsider choice for GOP primary voters.
Gibbons had $640,000 in the bank through September, after loaning his campaign about $570,000. His campaign's fundraising report through the end of 2017 will be due at the end of January.
Best-selling author J.D. Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," previously ruled out a bid for Senate despite urging from some Republicans. A spokesperson for Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) told Buzzfeed that he would not consider the race.
It's also possible that one of the candidates in the state's crowded gubernatorial primary decides to run for Senate instead. With state attorney general Mike DeWine seen as the leader in that race, Rep. Jim Rennacci (R-Ohio) or Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor (R-Ohio) could consider abandoning their gubernatorial bids for a chance at the Senate seat.
A Taylor spokesperson told National Journal that she would "certainly" consider a Senate bid.
Tags Patrick Toomey Sherrod Brown Donald Trump Rob Portman Marco Rubio Tom Cotton Ohio Josh Mandel United States Mandel