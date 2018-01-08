Dem donor: Withdrawing support for senators who urged Franken to quit an ‘option’

A prominent Democratic donor is weighing her future support of the party after numerous Democratic senators urged Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) to resign in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Susie Tompkins Buell told The New York Times on Sunday she believes the dozens of senators who called for Franken to step down last month “moved too fast," and withdrawing support from those who led the push is "an option."

“I am a big believer in helping more women into the political system but this has given me an opportunity to rethink of how I can best help my party,” Buell wrote in a text to the newspaper.

Buell has donated millions to liberal causes and candidates, and has backed female candidates such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocrats turn on Al Franken Report: Franken will resign Thursday Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court battle | Watchdog to investigate EPA chief's meeting with industry group | Ex-Volkswagen exec gets 7 years for emissions cheating Overnight Tech: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court fight | Warren backs bid to block AT&T, Time Warner merger | NC county refuses to pay ransom to hackers Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (D-Mass.), the newspaper reported. Gillibrand was among the first to call for Franken’s resignation.

“As for Gillibrand, unfortunately, I believe she miscalculated and has shot herself in the foot,” Buell said.

Multiple women accused Franken late last year of kissing or groping them without consent during photo-ops and at other events, including some before he was elected senator in 2008.

Most lawmakers, including Franken, initially called for an ethics investigation. However, as the allegations mounted, Franken’s colleagues began calling for him to resign.

He announced in a floor speech in December that he would step down. He officially resigned last week, and former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithDem donor: Withdrawing support for senators who urged Franken to quit an ‘option’ MORE (D) was sworn in as his replacement.

Buell, who also spoke to BuzzFeed News, told The New York Times that she did not know Franken personally, but was impressed by his work as a senator.

Buell founded the clothing brand Esprit, and also offered money to help a woman who accused President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE of harassment. She said the money was not used and was refunded.