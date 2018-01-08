Dennis Kucinich enters crowded race for Ohio governor

Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) is throwing his hat into the ring for Ohio governor, joining six other Democrats vying for the seat.

Kucinich officially filed paperwork declaring his candidacy on Monday, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

BREAKING: @Dennis_Kucinich files designation of treasurer form to run for Ohio governor #OHGov pic.twitter.com/mB5IiTZy4P — Jeremy Pelzer (@jpelzer) January 8, 2018

Kucinich, who was mayor of Cleveland and then served eight terms in Congress, is perhaps best known for his two failed presidential runs in 2004 and 2008.

The 71-year-old Democrat will be running against six other prominent figures in the primary, including former Attorney General Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayConsumers need a hero, not a hack, to head the CFPB Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Finance: GOP delays work on funding bill amid conservative demands | Senate panel approves Fed nominee Powell | Dodd-Frank rollback advances | WH disputes report Mueller subpoenaed Trump bank records MORE and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, to fill the seat that will be left vacant by term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R).

While in Congress, Kucinich served as the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. His 2008 presidential platform highlighted liberal policies including legalizing medical marijuana, ending the war on drugs and creating universal single-payer health care. He is also a longtime vegan.

Kucinich is an outspoken critic of U.S. intervention in Iraq and introduced articles of impeachment against former President George W. Bush.