Pence: GOP faces 'challenging' midterm

Vice President Pence in a new interview Monday forecasted potentially “challenging” midterm elections for the Republican Party.

“You have to acknowledge that the first midterm election for the party in power in the White House is always challenging,” Pence told radio host Dana Loesch during an interview for “The Dana Show.”

Loesch had asked Pence if he was “concerned” about the upcoming midterm elections.

The vice president’s response appeared to reference the historic trend suggesting the president’s party loses seats in midterms.

“But look, we've got a tremendous story to tell. You look all across this country. Look at the jobs numbers that were just released last week — manufacturing is roaring back,” Pence continued.

“I always used to say when I was governor of the state of Indiana that in the heartland, we do two things well: We make things and we grow things.”

The vice president’s comments come as both parties gear up for November’s midterm elections. Democrats have to flip 24 seats in the fall in order to take the House.

As for the upper chamber, Sen. Doug Jones’s (D-Ala.) December victory dealt the GOP a razor-thin majority, putting the Senate in play for Democrats this year.