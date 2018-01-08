House Foreign Affairs chairman to retire

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceState Dept insists cyber a priority despite office closure It’s time to use surgical strikes, naval blockades and more on North Korea Giffords targets 8 Republicans on conceal and carry in new ads MORE (R-Calif.) announced Monday he will retire at the end of the year.

Royce is now the eighth House panel chairman to opt against seeking reelection in 2018.

He would have potentially faced a tough path to reelection given that his district has become more competitive. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE won it by about 9 points in 2016 even as Royce, who has served in the House since 1993, won reelection by 14 points.

He also would have had to return to the House as a rank-and-file member and relinquish his Foreign Affairs gavel due to the GOP's rules limiting chairmen to three consecutive terms.

“In this final year of my Foreign Affairs Committee chairmanship, I want to focus fully on the urgent threats facing our nation, including: the brutal, corrupt and dangerous regimes in Pyongyang and Tehran, Vladimir Putin’s continued efforts to weaponize information to fracture western democracies, and growing terrorist threats in Africa and Central Asia," Royce said in a statement.

"With this in mind, and with the support of my wife Marie, I have decided not to seek reelection in November," he said.

Royce’s retirement could make it easier for Democrats to seize a top pickup opportunity in a district won by Clinton.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report adjusted its prognostication for Royce’s district from “Lean Republican” to “Lean Democratic” after his retirement announcement.

But the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) sounded bullish on its chances for keeping the seat red.

“Orange County has no shortage of Republican talent and a highly organized ground effort with the NRCC at the forefront. We have just one message for Democrats who think they can compete for this seat: bring it on,” NRCC chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversThe Hill Interview: Missouri Republican has gavel on his radar GOP House campaign group chief touts Republican success in Georgia race White House bashes GOP effort to delay regs on predatory loans to troops MORE (R-Ohio) said in a statement.

Royce is the latest House Republican in a district at the top of Democrats’ target list to opt against seeking reelection in what’s expected to be a challenging midterm cycle for the party.

Two other Republicans who represent districts carried by Clinton in 2016 are also retiring: Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenRichard Gere welcomes lawmakers' words of support for Tibet Juan Williams: The GOP has divided America Lawmakers take to Twitter to spread the Thanksgiving cheer MORE (Fla.) and Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertMcCarthy: Virginia election ‘makes me nervous’ 12 House Republicans object to Alaska refuge oil drilling proposal Ads target House Republicans over tax reform MORE (Wash.).

Democrats are also eyeing the open swing seats currently held by retiring GOP Reps. Frank LoBiondo Frank Alo LoBiondoJuan Williams: The GOP has divided America The 13 House Republicans who voted against the GOP tax plan House passes sweeping tax bill in huge victory for GOP MORE (N.J.), Charlie Dent Charles(Charlie) Wieder DentJuan Williams: The GOP has divided America Republicans pursue two-week spending bill GOP could punt funding fight to January MORE (Pa.) and Dave Trott David Alan TrottRomney backs challenger in Michigan MORE (Mich.).

The relatively high number of open GOP seats underscores the challenges Republicans face this year in keeping their House majority.

Royce’s decision not to seek reelection means House Republicans will have to defend at least 30 open seats this year due to retirements, resignations and lawmakers running for other office, compared to half as many for Democrats.

In the past week alone, two other GOP House committee chairmen also announced their retirements: Transportation Chairman Bill Shuster William (Bill) Franklin ShusterThe Hill Interview: Missouri Republican has gavel on his radar For Trump, GOP tax bill could have big downside GOP chairman fundraising for conservative House member MORE (Pa.) and Administration Chairman Gregg Harper Gregory (Gregg) Livingston HarperMcCarthy: ‘Zero tolerance’ for sexual harassment Taxpayers funded GOP lawmaker’s K sex harassment settlement: report Ethics panel asks for details of past harassment cases against serving lawmakers MORE (Miss.).

Like Royce, Shuster is in his final year as Transportation Committee chairman due to the term limit rules. The same rules led to the retirements next year of Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling Thomas (Jeb) Jeb HensarlingRyan pledges 'entitlement reform' in 2018 Consumers need a hero, not a hack, to head the CFPB Right scrambles GOP budget strategy MORE (R-Texas), Science Committee Chairman Lamar Smith Lamar Seeligson SmithOvernight Cybersecurity: Panel pushes agencies on dropping Kaspersky software | NC county won't pay ransom to hackers | Lawmakers sound alarm over ISIS 'cyber caliphate' The Hill Interview: GOP chairman says ‘red flags’ surround Russian cyber firm Seven Texas lawmakers leaving Congress means a younger, more diverse delegation MORE (R-Texas) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte Robert (Bob) William GoodlatteRosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week Conservative pressure on Sessions grows Clock ticking down on NSA surveillance powers MORE (R-Va.).

House Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black Diane Lynn BlackRyan picks his negotiating team for tax cut bill Overnight Finance: House approves motion to go to tax conference — with drama | GOP leaders to consider Dec. 30 spending bill | Justices skeptical of ban on sports betting | Mulvaney won't fire official who sued him Lawmakers take to Twitter to spread the Thanksgiving cheer MORE (R-Tenn.) is additionally relinquishing her gavel to run for Tennessee governor, while former Rep. Jason Chaffetz Jason ChaffetzDem demands documents from TSA after scathing security report Chaffetz replacement sworn in as House member Democrats expand House map after election victories MORE (R-Utah) left his post as House Oversight Committee chairman last year to take a position at Fox News.

Black, Chaffetz and Harper were not in their final years as committee chairmen.

Royce’s departure means that both of the House and Senate committees overseeing foreign relations will be led by different people next year. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report McConnell 'almost certain' GOP will pass tax reform Former New Mexico gov: Trump's foreign policy is getting 'criticized by everybody' MORE (R-Tenn.) announced last year that he would not seek reelection.

Royce co-authored legislation last year to impose sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran, which passed Congress with veto-proof majorities despite reservations from President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

—Updated at 5:52 p.m.