Van Jones: If Oprah runs, ‘she will destroy anybody in front of her’

CNN political commentator Van Jones on Monday predicted that Oprah Winfrey would "destroy anybody in front of her" if she mounted a 2020 presidential bid.

During an appearance on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Jones discussed the media giant's chances for success if she were to pursue a run for the White House, calling her "the most beloved human being on Earth."

"The question is does she want to be demoted from queen of the universe to president of the United States? That's the only question. If she wants to do it, she can do it," Jones said. "If she runs, she will destroy anybody in front of her."

CNN reported on Monday that Winfrey is "actively considering" a White House bid in 2020.

Winfrey is a longtime Democratic supporter who backed the candidacies of then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE (D-Ill.) in 2008 and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE in 2016.

The White House responded on Monday to speculation that Winfrey could mount a bid for the presidency, saying that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and his team would "welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else."

Winfrey gave a speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes with a focus on the slew of recent sexual harassment allegations against multiple powerful men in entertainment, business, media, politics and beyond.

But the address also delivered a broader message that "a new day is on the horizon," fueling speculation about Winfrey as a possible 2020 contender.