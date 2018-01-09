Pence planning visits to Nevada, Pennsylvania in push for Republicans in midterms

Vice President Pence is planning swings through Nevada and Pennsylvania to campaign for Republicans facing upcoming elections.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Pence is expected to visit western Pennsylvania later this month to show support for State Rep. Rick Saccone, a Republican vying for a U.S. House seat in a March 13 special election.

Pence is also set to travel to Nevada later this week for an appearance with Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDems look to use Moore against GOP Senate hearing shows Fed chair nominee acts the part Senate GOP votes to begin debate on tax bill MORE (R-Nev.), who is facing a tough re-election bid this fall.

Beyond that, Pence is also trying to help recruit a GOP Senate candidate to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules MORE (D-Ohio). Josh Mandel, a Republican who had previously launched a bid against Brown, dropped out of the race last week.

Republicans are working to hold onto their congressional majorities in 2018, as Democrats hope to capitalize on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's low popularity to make gains in GOP-held districts.

Pence acknowledged in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the president's party typically sees losses in the midterm elections, but said that he believes the economic growth will ultimately propel Republicans to victory.

“We have great momentum in the economy and we think we have an opportunity to not only buck that historic trend but we think we can expand our majority in the Senate," he said. "And we really believe that we can re-elect a majority in the House. We understand it’s going to take some work."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Pence is eying a strategy in which he makes early visits to competitive states and districts, while helping GOP candidates raise money.

Those early trips would be followed by larger visits from Trump, who would seek to draw voter enthusiasm with his large rallies.