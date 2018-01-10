Pluralities in new poll say it's likely Dems will take House, Senate

A plurality of voters in a new poll say they think it's at least somewhat likely Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll finds 45 percent of voters say it's very or somewhat likely Democrats will take back the House, compared with 38 percent who say it's not too likely or not at all likely.

The poll also finds 46 percent of voters think it's very or somewhat likely Democrats will win control of the Senate in 2018, compared with 38 percent who say the opposite.

Democrats have an 8-point lead, 44 percent to 36 percent, on a generic congressional ballot.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 4 to 5 among 1,988 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Midterm elections for first-term presidents are typically grim for the party in control of the White House.

President Trump's low approval ratings have made Democrats increasingly optimistic they can pick up the seats they need to win back the House.