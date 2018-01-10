Arpaio on Senate bid: I’m running ‘for the good of our country’

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says in a new interview that he is running for Arizona's Senate seat "for the good of the country," explaining to CNN that he is going through much of the same that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE has gone through with the media.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Arpaio told CNN that he believes he can win the GOP primary and eventual general election for Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE's (R-Ariz.) Senate seat. Flake announced last year he would not seek reelection in 2018.

"I've got to give it a shot for the good of our country," Arpaio said. "And I'm going to do it. And I'm going to win."

Arpaio, who was pardoned by President Trump last year after a court found him guilty of contempt for refusing to cease traffic stops targeting Hispanics for the sole purpose of immigration checks, says that he knows what the president is going through in his fight against the mainstream news media.

"I understand what he's going through," Arpaio told CNN. "I'm going through the same thing. Believe it or not, people going after this guy here. So I understand it."

Arpaio was a major Trump supporter during the 2016 campaign, and appeared alongside candidate Trump at several events, but the sheriff lost his bid for reelection by double digits on the same night Trump won the presidency.

Since then, Arpaio has been at the center of speculation over his future in Arizona politics.

Arpaio told CNN that if elected, he plans to "back [Trump] up" in the Senate, where Arpaio says the president doesn't have enough support.

Arpaio will face former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) and a possible bid from Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyHouse Dems highlight promising new candidates Trump poised for a September fight over border wall GOP rep weighs in on House dress code during floor speech MORE (R-Ariz.) in the state's GOP primary. Responding to a question from a CNN reporter, Arpaio said he was unconcerned about blowback from senior GOP figures in his state.

"People who are longtime Arizona GOP people are concerned about your entrance into the race," said the reporter.

"OK, OK. Well, were they worried about President Trump?" Arpaio shot back. "They didn't give him any chance. I guess he won."