Rasmussen poll: Oprah leads Trump by 10 points

A new poll from conservative-leaning pollster Rasmussen finds Oprah Winfrey beating President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they would vote for Winfrey, compared with 38 percent who said they would vote to reelect Trump. Fourteen percent were undecided.

Among Democrats, 76 percent said they would support Winfrey, as would 22 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of independents.

The president gets the support of 66 percent of Republicans, 12 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents.

Talks of Winfrey running for president have quickly gained traction after she gave a powerful speech about sexual harassment and racial justice at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Fifty-five percent of those polled have a favorable view of Winfrey, and 34 percent have an unfavorable one. According to Rasmussen, 55 percent disapprove of Trump's job performance, while 44 percent approve.

Sources close to Winfrey have said that while she is “intrigued” in the idea, she is not actively considering a presidential bid. Despite this, “Oprah 2020” merchandise has swept online retailers in the days following her speech.

Trump, who has praised Winfrey in the past, appearing on her show and even speculating choosing her as a running mate, said Tuesday that he doesn’t think she will run, but if she does, he could beat her.

“Yeah, I'll beat Oprah,” Trump said. “Oprah will be lots of fun.”

The White House also said that Trump would “welcome the challenge” to run against Winfrey.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters in the two days after Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech, and the survey has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.