'Hillbilly Elegy' author in DC to meet with GOP about potential Senate run: report

J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is seriously considering a Senate run in Ohio and is meeting with Republicans in Washington this week to discuss a potential bid, according to BuzzFeed.

Vance had initially declined to run for Senate, but is reconsidering after top Senate candidate, Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) dropped out of the race last week, citing his wife’s health.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) reportedly talked with Vance on Monday about a potential bid.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Friday,” said Jai Chabria, an adviser to Vance who traveled with him this week to Washington, told BuzzFeed.

“The amount of support for J.D. Vance is incredible. People are starting to realize he has the best message to beat [Democratic Sen.] Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules MORE. J.D. is giving serious consideration toward this, because there are very serious people asking him to run.”

Mandel’s surprise exit has shaken up the race to unseat Brown, who’s served in the Senate since 2007 and has been a staple in Ohio politics for decades. President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE carried the Buckeye State by more than 8 points in 2016.

Businessman Mike Gibbons is now the only Republican contender running in the May 8 primary, with a filing deadline quickly approaching on Feb. 7. Gibbons has been releasing lists of local endorsements and announced that he would spend an additional $5 million for his campaign.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) has ruled out a Senate bid, but Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciOvernight Health Care: Five takeaways from Trump health pick's hearing | DOJ takes new steps to fight opioid epidemic | ObamaCare enrollment slows GOP bill would limit opioid prescriptions for first-time users Report: Ohio rep gives illegal donation to his own gubernatorial campaign MORE (R-Ohio), who is currently running for governor, said he'd strongly consider running for Senate instead if Trump encourages him.