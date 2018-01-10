Ohio Republican rep to run for Senate: report

Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciOvernight Health Care: Five takeaways from Trump health pick's hearing | DOJ takes new steps to fight opioid epidemic | ObamaCare enrollment slows GOP bill would limit opioid prescriptions for first-time users Report: Ohio rep gives illegal donation to his own gubernatorial campaign MORE (R-Ohio) will run for Ohio’s Senate seat in 2018 with encouragement from President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s political team, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Wednesday.

The Ohio congressman’s decision comes after former top Republican Senate candidate and Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel surprisingly ended his bid last week, citing his wife’s health issues.

Renacci, who was running for Ohio governor, will end that campaign and instead turn his attention to the race to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules MORE (D-Ohio).

Renacci is expected to make an announcement about a Senate bid Thursday morning.

The Enquirer reported that White House officials met with Renacci on Wednesday and see him as an ally given his support for Trump’s agenda.

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016.

Renacci will join wealthy businessman Mike Gibbons, who is currently the only other Republican in the primary. Since Mandel’s exit, Gibbons has rolled out more local endorsements and pledged to spend an additional $5 million for his campaign.

J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is reportedly seriously considering a Senate bid and is in Washington this week to meet with Republicans about it.