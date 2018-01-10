Trump holds sweepstakes to win dinner at Mar-a-Lago

The Trump campaign is holding a sweepstakes offering a private dinner with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in Palm Beach, Fla.

The sweepstakes, according to a campaign email and online entry forms, will offer a winning entrant a flight to Palm Beach to have dinner with the president and his family at "Florida's most exclusive club."

While neither the email nor the entry forms say exactly where the dinner will take place, Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign's executive director, told Politico that it will be at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Palm Beach.

"All it takes is any contribution of $1 or more before the deadline to be automatically entered for this once-in-a-lifetime chance," the email reads.

Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, will attend the dinner, according to the email. Eric's wife, Lara Trump, will be there as well.

The sweepstakes announcement touts the event as a celebration of the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration as president. It's set to take place Jan. 20.

The Trump campaign has held similar contests in the past, including one in September to win dinner with the president in New York and another in June for dinner in Washington, D.C.