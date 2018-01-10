Arpaio: Congress should examine presidential birth certificates

Former Maricopa County, Ariz. Sheriff Joe Arpaio resurfaced false claims on Wednesday that former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE's birth certificate is a "forgery" and said Congress should pass a law requiring such documents to be examined.

"I'm going to tell you again that that document is a forgery document," Arpaio told WABC's Rita Cosby."And nobody will touch it."

"I wanted to get it to Congress so they can pass some type of law – regulation – that when somebody runs for president you ought to check their background, so this won't happen again," he added. "But I can't get anybody – anybody – to even look at it."

Arpaio announced on Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination in Arizona's 2018 Senate race. He told Cosby on Wednesday that he would raise the issue of Obama's birth certificate in Congress.

Arpaio has long been a controversial political figure, particularly for his hardline views on immigration and law enforcement. He served as Maricopa County sheriff for nearly 25 years before losing his reelection bid in 2016.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE pardoned the former sheriff last year after he was convicted of ignoring a federal court's order to stop using racial profiling in law enforcement.

The conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the U.S. and that his birth certified was fraudulent has been widely debunked. Trump himself propagated the theory for years, and a New York Times article published in November reported that Trump has continued to question the birth certificate's legitimacy.