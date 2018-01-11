GOP Senate candidate pushes back on Arpaio: 'I believe that Barack Obama was born' in US

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward distanced herself Thursday from her Senate primary rival, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, after Arpaio resurfaced the debunked claims that former President Obama was not born in the United States.

"I believe that Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE was born here, that he was our legitimate president," Ward said on CNN's "New Day."

Ward's comments came a day after Arpaio repeated in an interview with WABC's Rita Cosby the false claim that Obama's birth certificate was fraudulent, saying that Congress should pass a law requiring that such documents be examined.

Arpaio announced on Tuesday that he would enter the GOP primary and compete with Ward for the seat now held by Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE (R-Ariz.), who's retiring.

But Ward also defended Arpaio's record on immigration in the CNN interview, saying that he has been a "leader on fighting illegal immigration."

"Joe's a patriot. He has been a leader on fighting illegal immigration here in our state – we're a border state," Ward said.

Arpaio has long been a controversial figure in politics because of his hardline views on immigration and law enforcement.

After losing his reelection bid in 2016 after more than two decades as Maricopa County, Ariz. sheriff, Arpaio was convicted of ignoring a federal court's order to stop using racial profiling in law enforcement. President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE later pardoned him.

Asked on CNN on Thursday how Arpaio has been a leader on immigration, Ward said that the former sheriff had stood up for the "rule of law."

"He has fought for the rule of law here in Arizona, and that's what people are looking at," Ward said.

--Updated at 9:57 a.m.